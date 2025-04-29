Jammu & Kashmir Closes 48 Tourist Destinations Following Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Jammu and Kashmir government has temporarily closed 48 of the region’s 87 government-authorized tourist destinations to ensure visitor safety.

Details of the Closures

The affected areas include popular spots such as Yousmarg, Tousmaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, and Kousarnag. These closures are part of heightened security measures implemented by the authorities. While some destinations may reopen after security assessments, the situation remains fluid, and visitors are advised to stay informed through official channels.

Impact on Tourism

The attack has significantly impacted tourism in Kashmir, with a sharp decline in visitor numbers. The region, which had seen a resurgence in tourism in 2024 with over 2.6 million visitors, is now grappling with widespread cancellations and a mass exodus of tourists. The government’s advisory for tourists to leave the valley immediately has further compounded the situation.

Also Read: India Blocks X Account of Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Amid Pahalgam Terror Aftermath

Government Actions and Public Sentiment

In response to the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously condemned the incident, describing it as a heinous and cowardly act. Security forces have intensified operations, demolishing properties linked to suspected militants and detaining individuals in connection with the attack. While these actions aim to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, they have also raised concerns among local communities about potential collective punishment.

Looking Ahead

The closure of tourist destinations and the ongoing security operations underscore the gravity of the situation in Kashmir. As the region navigates these challenges, the focus remains on restoring peace and security, while also addressing the concerns of both residents and visitors.