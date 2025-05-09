Jammu & Kashmir: Infiltration Bid Foiled, 7 Terrorists Killed by Indian Forces

Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise following India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The operation targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reportedly killing nearly 100 militants. Since then, a war-like atmosphere has gripped the region.

Seven Terrorists Killed While Trying to Infiltrate India

In the early hours of Friday, seven suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) during an attempted infiltration near the International Border in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. According to BSF’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the alert troops detected suspicious movement around 11 PM on May 8, prompting an immediate response.

Over 50 Pakistani Drones Destroyed

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, India has also intensified surveillance along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border. Reports confirm that over 50 drones sent from Pakistan were intercepted and destroyed by the Indian Army, further highlighting the seriousness of the security situation.

Failed Pakistani Strikes on Army Bases

On Thursday, Pakistani forces reportedly attempted to strike Indian military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, but were effectively repelled by Indian security forces. These attacks are believed to be part of Pakistan’s response to India’s recent pre-emptive strikes on terrorist infrastructure.

Ongoing Vigil and National Alert

Security agencies remain on high alert across northern India, especially in border states like Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Anti-infiltration operations have been intensified, and additional forces have been deployed to prevent any breach of national security.

