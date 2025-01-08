Jammu & Kashmir Sets Up Special ICU Ward in Jammu Amid HMPV Concerns

Jammu: In response to rising concerns over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, the Jammu and Kashmir health department has set up a specialized ICU ward in Jammu to manage potential outbreaks and ensure public safety.

J&K Prepares for Any HMPV Emergency

Dr. Hamid Zargar, Medical Superintendent of Gandhinagar Government Hospital, confirmed that a dedicated ICU ward has been established to handle any eventuality.

“We have prepared a special ICU ward to handle any eventuality. God forbid if a pandemic occurs, we are ready,” said Dr. Zargar.

The centrally-heated ward is equipped with eight ventilator-supported beds and a 24×7 oxygen supply, ensuring readiness for any serious cases.

No Need to Panic: Doctors Assure Public

Medical experts emphasize that HMPV is not a new virus and does not currently pose a widespread threat.

“It is a mild upper respiratory disease. Six cases have been detected so far in the country, but there is no need to panic,” Dr. Zargar reassured.

While HMPV cases have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, health officials maintain that the situation is under control, urging public awareness and vigilance rather than fear.

J&K Strengthens Healthcare Readiness

To bolster preparedness, J&K health authorities have held high-level meetings to assess the situation and ensure adequate medical facilities.

“Our oxygen plant, with a capacity of 22,000 LPM, is fully functional,” Dr. Zargar stated.

Additionally, Gandhinagar Government Hospital has:

100 oxygen-supported beds

Sufficient oxygen concentrators

Multiple oxygen cylinders

What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

First identified in 2001, but known to circulate since the 1970s, HMPV is a common respiratory virus causing mild cold-like symptoms. However, it can pose higher risks for children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals.

Stay Informed & Stay Safe

Authorities urge residents to stay informed, maintain hygiene, and seek medical advice if symptoms arise. While HMPV is not causing a large outbreak, the J&K administration’s proactive steps ensure healthcare readiness for any future developments.