Janajagaran Samithi Demands Name Change of ‘Karachi Bakery’

Visakhapatnam, May 6 – Tensions flared in Venkajipalem, Visakhapatnam, as members of the Janajagaran Samithi staged a protest on Monday in front of Karachi Bakery, demanding an immediate name change.

“Is It Justified to Use Pakistan-Linked Names?” Protesters Ask

The protestors questioned the rationale behind naming a business after Karachi, a city in Pakistan, especially at a time when diplomatic and security tensions persist between India and Pakistan. They claimed such names hurt national sentiments.

Immediate Name Change Demanded; Call for Sedition Case if Ignored

The Janajagaran Samithi representatives demanded that the name ‘Karachi Bakery’ be changed immediately. They further urged the central government to file a sedition case against the bakery owners if the name is not changed.

“Respect for the Nation Comes First,” say Protesters

Speaking to the media, the protest leaders emphasized that businesses operating in India should not use names linked to hostile nations. They clarified that their protest is not just about a name, but about upholding patriotism and national dignity.