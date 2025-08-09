Janhita Padayatra approved by AICC: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar

Hyderabad: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud today said they were conducting their Janhita Padayatra on the orders of AICC. He said the padayatra had received a huge response.

Speaking to the media in a chat, he said the Janhita Padayatra would be conducted in some assembly constituencies every month. He also said there would be a second phase of this in the last week of this month. He revealed that AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could not come to the Delhi dharna due to unavoidable reasons.

Referring to remarks made by the party MLA K. Rajagopal Reddy, Goud said the AICC was examining the comments of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and added that the party leader Konda Murali’s case would end soon. He revealed that a show-cause notice had been given to the party MLA Anirudh Reddy for his comments and added that they had also taken an explanation from him. Goud made it clear that the State government was sincere about BC reservations and added that the BCs’ desire was legitimate. He alleged that the Opposition parties were criticizing them relentlessly without any basis and to gain political mileage.

Commenting on the misuse of the ED by the BJP Central government, Goud said only 3.5 percent of ED cases were against BJP allies and added that the remaining 96.5 percent were against the Opposition party leaders. He alleged that the BJP was moving around with the Central Election Commission in its pocket. He made it clear that the State government was moving forward systematically on corruption and irregularities. “We will discuss Kaleshwaram and phone tapping cases in detail and move forward,” he said.

TPCC chief countered Union Minister and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay’s comments that the BRS and Congress parties were one and the same while referring to the slow pace of the investigation in the sensational phone tapping case. He said Bandi Sanjay was removed from the post of the State BJP president as part of the original BJP-BRS agreement. He alleged that Union minister Kishan Reddy snatched the Secunderabad MP ticket from a BC and the State president post from a BC.

Goud said a survey would be conducted about the party’s candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-election. He said the candidate would be selected as soon as the notification comes. He said former CM KCR had broken the tradition of not contesting if a sitting MLA dies. Mahesh Goud made it clear that his party’s victory in the local body elections was a walk on white sand. Mahesh Goud said the Congress party was well coordinated regarding the issue of the local body elections and added that he aspired to go to the elections only after providing the reservations. He questioned why the Muslim reservations that are being given in Gujarat were not being given in Telangana.