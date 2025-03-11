Janhvi Kapoor Shares Fun Anecdotes from ‘Roohi’s ‘Nadiyon Paar’ Song

As the horror-comedy completed four years of release on March 11, Janhvi took to social media to share some fun behind-the-scenes stories from the dance number.

A Three-Day, No-Sleep Marathon

She revealed that she rehearsed for three days between the shoot of her movie Goodluck Jerry before filming Nadiyon Paar.

Janhvi wrote on Instagram:

“Four years of #Roohi and my first solo dance number. I was such a kid—so nervous about this song! Hadn’t even learned how to keep my eyes open without squinting under harsh lights… Rehearsed for three days between Goodluck Jerry’s shoot, shot in Patiala all night for GLJ, flew out post-pack-up in the morning, shot Nadiyon Paar that night, and finished the song in seven hours with no sleep.

Then, I flew back immediately to resume Jerry that day. A three-day no-sleep marathon—just excitement that I get to be in front of the camera.”

A Last-Minute Wardrobe Miracle

Janhvi also shared an interesting fact about her outfit in the song.

“Fun fact: This outfit was made in one day after a last-minute desperate call to my knight in shining armor, @manishmalhotra05… Hair, makeup, dance, wardrobe—everything inspo was iconic @katrinakaif everything.”

About Roohi

Directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Roohi tells the tale of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons.

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, the film also features Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Alexx O’Nell, Manav Vij, and Sarita Joshi in key roles.

Janhvi’s Upcoming Projects

Up next, Janhvi will be seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan.

Both projects are highly anticipated by movie buffs!