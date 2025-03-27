Janhvi Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message for ‘Peddi’ Co-Star Ram Charan

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday note for her “Peddi” co-star, Ram Charan, as he celebrated his 40th birthday.

Sweet Birthday Wishes and First Look Reveal

On Thursday, Kapoor shared her admiration and warm wishes for the actor with a sweet message. She posted the first look posters of Ram Charan from their upcoming film, captioning the post, “Happy Birthday Sir @alwaysramcharan #Peddi @buchibabu_sana rathnaveludop @arrahman @mythriofficial @sukumarwritings.” She also shared the posters on her Instagram stories, adding fire emojis to express her excitement.

“Peddi” Marks Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s First Collaboration

“Peddi” will mark Ram Charan’s first onscreen collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor, making the occasion even more special for the duo. The makers of the film revealed the title of the movie on the actor’s birthday, along with the release of the actor’s first look in the film.

Ram Charan’s Intense New Look in ‘Peddi’

Two posters featuring Ram Charan were unveiled on his birthday, showcasing his rugged and intense look. One close-up of the actor’s face captures him with an unkempt appearance, sporting a beard and a deep, intense gaze. The second poster shows Charan holding what appears to be a wooden plank, ready for battle, further highlighting his tough, rural character.

In the close-up shot, Ram Charan’s intense look is accentuated by a beedi in his hand, adding raw intensity to his character portrayal.

A Pan-India Film with a Stellar Cast

Vriddhi Cinemas, the production company behind the film, celebrated Charan’s birthday with a post that read, “A man of the land, A force of nature. #RC16 is #PEDDI Happy Birthday Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan.”

The film, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, is being developed as a pan-India action entertainer. The film promises stunning visuals, world-class production standards, and state-of-the-art technical expertise.

In addition to Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie will feature a star-studded cast, including Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in significant roles.