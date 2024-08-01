Jannat Zubair’s ‘incredible moment’ when Dharmendra lauded dish prepared by her

Mumbai: Actress Jannat Zubair has reflected upon the “emotional” moment when the legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra lauded the mouth-watering Punjabi dish made by her on the new episode of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’.

To celebrate the iconic guest Dharmendra, the laughter chefs embarked on a new challenge: creating a banquet inspired by the rich flavours of Punjab.

The menu had makke ki roti, saag, phulka, Punjabi kadi pakoda, rice, and methi malai mattar.

Despite never having cooked or tasted methi malai mattar and phulka before, Jannat and Reem Shaikh rose to the challenge.

Dharmendra was left impressed by their efforts and skills, and he enjoyed the dishes so much that he requested to get some packed for him to take home.

Talking about the same, Jannat said: “Being assigned the task of cooking phulka and methi malai mattar was both exciting and nerve-wracking. I had never even tasted the dish before, so I had no idea what it should taste like.”

“Reem and I gave it our all, especially knowing that Dharam sir would be tasting it. Our focus was solely on making it delicious, not on winning or losing the task. The biggest challenge was figuring out if the taste was right,” she shared.

Jannat added: “When Dharam sir tasted it and liked it so much that he wanted to take some home, it was an incredibly emotional moment for me. All our hard work was appreciated, and it meant the world to me.”

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.