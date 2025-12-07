Jaspal Bhatti Predicted IndiGo Crisis Years Before? Old ‘Full Tension’ Clip Goes Viral Again, Watch Here

Amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis, an old comedy clip of legendary satirist Jaspal Bhatti has resurfaced on social media, leaving viewers shocked at how accurately it mirrors the present aviation chaos. The clip from his iconic TV show Full Tension, titled “SOS Airline”, has gone viral across platforms.

This renewed attention comes at a time when over 2,100 IndiGo flights have been cancelled nationwide as of December 7, causing massive delays, overcrowded airports, and soaring ticket prices.

The Viral ‘SOS Airline’ Clip: Satire That Feels Like Reality

In the resurfaced video, Jaspal Bhatti plays a confused airline operator juggling:

Overbooked flights

Long queues at chaotic counters

Missing pilots

Never-ending paperwork

Repeated announcements of delays due to “technical issues”

What was once exaggerated comedy now feels uncomfortably real for passengers struggling amid the IndiGo crisis.

The passengers in the skit can be seen:

Running from one counter to another

Arguing with staff

Pleading for seats

Even attempting bribes to secure a boarding pass

Social media users have pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Bhatti’s sharp satire and the current situation at airports across India.

Social Media Reacts: ‘He Predicted the IndiGo Fiasco Decades Ago’

The clip was widely reshared, including in a popular LinkedIn post by Rajesh Kalra, who wrote:

“He was so far ahead of his time. Jaspal Bhatti had predicted the IndiGo fiasco three decades ago.”

Users across X, Instagram, and WhatsApp echoed similar sentiments, praising Bhatti’s timeless ability to highlight systemic flaws using humor.

Why the Clip Is Relevant Today

The resurfacing of SOS Airline comes at a moment when:

IndiGo is under criticism for widespread cancellations

Passengers are facing major disruptions

Airfare prices have skyrocketed

Operational mismanagement is being widely discussed

This makes the satire strikingly relevant, almost like a warning delivered years in advance.

As the aviation industry struggles to control damage amid the IndiGo crisis, Jaspal Bhatti’s old video serves as a reminder of how satire often reflects reality far better than expected. “Jaspal Bhatti Predicts IndiGo Crisis Years Before” has become more than a headline—it is a moment of collective reflection, humor, and discomfort for millions of viewers.