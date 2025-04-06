Jasprit Bumrah Joins Mumbai Indians Ahead of RCB Clash

Mumbai: In a major boost to Mumbai Indians and fans alike, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined the MI squad ahead of their much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scheduled for Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bumrah Returns After Injury Layoff

Bumrah had been sidelined due to a back injury sustained on day two of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The injury forced him to miss the second innings of that match, as Australia went on to clinch the series 3-1.

Following the injury, Bumrah was advised to rest for five weeks. His rehabilitation began at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The recovery period saw him miss India’s white-ball series against England and the Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai, which India eventually won.

MI Welcomes Bumrah With “Ready to Roar” Post

Mumbai Indians confirmed Bumrah’s arrival via a post on their social media handles, captioned “Ready to roar”, sparking excitement among fans and teammates alike.

According to sources cited by IANS, Bumrah joined the MI camp on Saturday evening after playing a practice match at the CoE earlier that day. He was cleared by the BCCI medical team shortly thereafter.

Uncertainty Over Bumrah’s Immediate Participation

While his presence is undeniably a morale booster for the five-time IPL champions, there remains uncertainty over whether he will feature in Monday’s game against RCB.

“It’s a huge lift to have someone like Jasprit back, and the entire camp is excited. But it’s still unclear if he’ll play tomorrow,” said a source. “Ideally, he should play, but that decision will come after discussions with head coach Mahela Jayawardene and the team management.”

Official confirmation on Bumrah’s availability is expected during MI’s pre-match press conference scheduled for 5:30 PM on Sunday. The team will then begin their practice session at the Wankhede Stadium from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Bumrah’s Legacy With Mumbai Indian

Since making his debut in 2013, Bumrah has become the backbone of MI’s bowling attack, amassing 165 wickets in 133 matches. The only IPL season he missed was in 2023, due to the same back injury that required surgery.

His return is crucial for MI, who currently sit in eighth place on the points table with just two points from four games. A string of wins is now essential for them to keep their playoff hopes alive.