Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Slams Online Trolls Over Son Angad’s Viral Moment

Sanjana Ganesan, wife of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, has voiced her anger against netizens who trolled her young son, Angad, after he appeared on camera for a few seconds during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Angad’s Brief Appearance Sparks Online Trolling

Sanjana and her son, Angad, were present at the Wankhede Stadium to support Jasprit Bumrah, who took four wickets in Mumbai Indians’ 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

During the match, cameras briefly captured Angad in the stands as Bumrah dominated the LSG lower order. Some netizens quickly reacted to Angad’s facial expressions, with one tweet stating, “Bumrah picks a 4-fer and Angad is still not impressed.” Another comment read, “By his face expression one can see the pressure of having a talented dad. He knows being average isn’t an option.”

Sanjana Ganesan Calls Out Online Trolls

After her son became a topic of online discussion, Sanjana Ganesan took to Instagram to express her anger and frustration over the situation. She criticized the “opinionated keyboard warriors” for turning her child into “entertainment.”

In her Instagram story, she wrote:

“Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be. Please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else.”

The Impact of Social Media on a Child’s Privacy

Sanjana continued, expressing how much she and Jasprit value their son’s privacy. She stated:

“We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage.”

She also criticized the way people used terms like “trauma” and “depression” in reference to a baby, calling it a reflection of the sad state of the community today.

A Call for Kindness and Respect

In her post, Sanjana urged people to be more honest and kind in their online opinions. She said,

“You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives, and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that. A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today’s world.”

Jasprit Bumrah’s Return to IPL Action

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah made his return to competitive cricket after recovering from a lower back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in January. Bumrah missed the first four matches of the IPL but made his comeback earlier this month against Royal Challengers Bangalore.