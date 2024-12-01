Jay Shah Takes Charge as ICC Chairman: What Lies Ahead After Stellar BCCI Stint?

Jay Shah, who has played a pivotal role in transforming Indian cricket during his tenure as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, has now taken the reins as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The 35-year-old took over the prestigious role on December 1, 2024, succeeding Greg Barclay, who opted not to seek a third term after his tenure from 2020.

Shah’s appointment marks a significant milestone in his administrative career, and he now joins an elite group of Indian administrators who have led the ICC, including Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, Shashank Manohar, and Jagmohan Dalmiya. As the youngest-ever ICC chairman, Shah is poised to make a significant impact on the global cricket landscape.

A Journey of Success

Shah’s journey in cricket administration began in 2009 when he was named as an executive board member of the Central Board of Cricket in Ahmedabad. In 2013, he played a crucial role in the construction of the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after becoming joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). His entry into the BCCI came in 2015, when he became a member of the finance and marketing committee.

In 2019, at just 31 years old, Shah was appointed the youngest-ever BCCI secretary. His tenure saw Indian cricket take major strides forward. Under his leadership, the BCCI organized the first-ever Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in November 2019, which saw India face Bangladesh.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, Shah ensured that the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued without major disruptions. Despite the pandemic, the 2020 edition was successfully held in the UAE, while the 2021 edition was partly hosted in both India and the UAE. By 2022, India was able to host the IPL at full capacity, which was a significant achievement amidst global uncertainties.

Shah also played a major role in growing women’s cricket in India. Under his leadership, the BCCI introduced pay equity for women cricketers, an important step toward addressing gender discrimination. His commitment to the women’s game was further demonstrated by the launch of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2023.

During his tenure, Shah also helped the BCCI secure a massive INR 48,390 crore media rights deal for the IPL, cementing the league’s position as the second most valuable in the world.

What Lies Ahead at the ICC?

As Shah transitions into his new role as ICC chairman, he faces a series of challenges that will test his leadership skills on a global stage. One of the key issues he will need to address is the revenue-sharing model within the ICC. Currently, the revenue model heavily favors the “Big 3” — India, Australia, and England — which contribute most of the ICC’s income. Shah will have to find a way to ensure that Test-playing nations are properly funded and can continue to thrive.

In addition to the “Big 3” dynamic, Shah must focus on improving the financial stability of associate cricket nations, such as the Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, and Nepal. These countries require more bilateral series against top-tier teams to strengthen their cricketing infrastructure and prepare for major tournaments like the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Another critical area that Shah will need to address is the growth of women’s cricket worldwide. While the Women’s T20 World Cup has garnered solid viewership in recent years, women’s cricket still lags behind the men’s game in terms of recognition, funding, and infrastructure. Shah has already shown a commitment to women’s cricket in India, and this focus will likely extend to his ICC role, where he can push for greater equality and development in the women’s game globally.

A Bright Future Ahead

With a track record of success in Indian cricket, Jay Shah is well-equipped to handle the challenges that lie ahead as the ICC chairman. His leadership has already brought about significant changes in Indian cricket, making it a dominant force on the global stage. Given his administrative acumen and determination, it is likely that Shah will continue to elevate the ICC and its member nations, ensuring a bright future for the sport of cricket worldwide.

As the youngest-ever chairman of the ICC, Shah’s ascent to this position marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his career, with the potential to leave an indelible mark on the sport’s global growth and development.