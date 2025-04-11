Jaya Bachchan Calls Toilet Title ‘Unwatchable’; Akshay Kumar’s Graceful Reply Wins Hearts

Mumbai: At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar addressed veteran actress Jaya Bachchan’s controversial remark on his 2017 hit film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. When asked about her comment, Akshay responded with his signature composure and humility.

Jaya Bachchan had recently criticized the film’s title, stating:

“Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh koi naam hai? Is that really a name?”

She even asked the audience at an event whether they’d watch a movie titled Toilet, and when only a few raised their hands, she quipped:

“This one’s a flop.”

Akshay Kumar’s Graceful Response

In response, Akshay Kumar said in Hindi:

“Ab agar unhone kaha hai toh sahi hoga, mujhe nahi pata. Agar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha banake maine koi galat kaam kiya hai… agar woh keh rahi hai toh sahi hoga.”

(Translation: If she said that, it must be right. I don’t know. If I did something wrong by making Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, then… But if she is saying it, it must be right.)

Akshay didn’t take a confrontational stance and respected Jaya Bachchan’s opinion, reiterating his belief in the film’s message.

About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The film, which released in 2017, was both a commercial success and a critical one. It focused on the issue of sanitation and the lack of toilets in rural India, using a love story as its narrative vehicle. Akshay Kumar played Keshav, a man determined to win back his wife (played by Bhumi Pednekar) by building a toilet in his home and confronting regressive societal norms.

What’s Next: Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay’s upcoming film, Kesari Chapter 2, is set to hit theatres on April 18. The sequel delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, focusing on the legal battle led by C. Sankaran Nair, portrayed by Akshay.

With his calm demeanor and strong film choices, Akshay Kumar continues to be a pillar of socially relevant storytelling in Bollywood.