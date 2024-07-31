JD-S will not support BJP’s foot march against Siddaramaiah: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: In a major twist, the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that JD-S will not support the BJP’s week-long padayatra (foot march) against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government.

“We will not extend the moral support as well. We do not support this march as JD-S was not consulted. Our core committee in Tuesday’s meeting have decided not to support the march,” Kumaraswamy told media persons.

He said that heavy rainfall has endangered hundreds of lives in Kerala and those who have left the state are facing difficulties to return.

He said that the BJP is making its own decisions regarding the march. “In view of the situation in Kerala, it is not appropriate to hold a march during this time. The feelings of the affected people are important and that is why we will not be participating in the march,” he said.

Kumaraswamy noted that this is a time when everyone should be involved in agricultural activities.

The development is a setback for the BJP which had announced a foot march agitation from August 3 to August 10.