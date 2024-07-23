JD(U), LJP laud Budget’s announcements for Bihar; TDP praises measures for Andhra

New Delhi: BJP’s allies from Bihar on Tuesday hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s host of announcements for the state as the Janata Dal (United) asserted that these measures will put it on the path to development and help it become ‘aatmanirbhar’.

Another crucial BJP ally TDP also praised the budget’s measures for Andhra Pradesh with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saying that it will go a long way towards building the state.

In his reaction, Union minister and JD(U) leader Lalan Singh slammed the opposition’s claim that the budget’s measures for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are aimed at saving the government due to its dependence on regional parties from the states for survival.

The opposition has been left with no issues, he told reporters, adding that if the budget had no announcement for Bihar, then the same parties would have been lashing out at the state’s neglect.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Union minister Chirag Paswan said the budget’s announcements for Bihar will help realise his vision of “Bihar first Bihari first”. He rejected the opposition’s criticism, saying the budget is overall inclusive and focuses on every section of society.

“It is of course a matter of happiness for me that Bihar has received special provisions,” he told reporters.

Singh said these measures will smooth the path for the backward state to become more developed, while his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha said they have gone a long way in addressing the concerns raised by his party.

While TDP with 16 MPs is the biggest BJP ally in the NDA, the JD(U) has 12 members in Lok Sabha, making it the third largest constituent of the ruling alliance.

Asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress leaders’ jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the Centre ruling out special category status for the state, Jha said Bihar was mired in crisis when these parties were in power and they did nothing for Bihar during their 10-year rule between 2004-14.

Singh noted that his party has sought either the status or special financial package.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi lauded what he said was “special financial assistance” for Bihar by way of budgetary allocations of over Rs 26,000 crore for highways and Rs 11,500 crore for steps to mitigate floods.

In a post on X, Naidu said, “On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, @nsitharaman Ji, for recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25.

This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget.”

Two new bridges over Ganga river have been announced besides new airport and medical college in the state, he said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced steps for developing Nalanda university and developing tourist spots, including Nalanda-Rajgir corridor, Tyagi noted.

Gaya will be the headquarter for the Kolkata-Amritsar corridor, he added. Three new expressways have been given to Bihar as well, he said.

The budget has also stressed on developing sports infrastructure in the state and expediting the Bihar government’s request for loan from multi-lateral institutions, he added.

The Union Budget for FY25 on Tuesday unveiled big-ticket measures for Bihar, proposing a total outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various projects, including funding for three expressways, a power plant, heritage corridors and new airports and sports infrastructure.

In the annual Budget, Sitharaman announced the Centre’s support for development of three road connectivity projects — Patna-Purnea Expressway, Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway, and Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Vaishali and Darbhanga spurs, and an additional two-lane bridge over river Ganga at Buxar.