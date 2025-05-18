JEE Advanced 2025 Paper-II Proves Challenging for Hyderabad Aspirants

Hyderabad, May 18: The JEE Advanced 2025 exam, conducted by IIT Kanpur on Sunday, posed a tough challenge for candidates, particularly with its Paper-II. Students in Hyderabad reported that the mathematics section was especially difficult, involving complex and time-consuming calculations.

While Paper-I was generally considered moderate, Paper-II tested students’ endurance and problem-solving skills across all subjects—mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Each paper included 48 questions, 16 from each subject, adding up to a total of 360 marks. This marked a slight change from previous years, where each subject typically had 17 or 18 questions.

A key feature of this year’s exam was the focus on numerical value-based questions. Paper-I included six such questions per subject, while Paper-II had eight. These types of questions, although time-intensive, do not carry negative marking—offering an advantage to students confident in their accuracy.

“Paper-II was definitely more difficult than Paper-I, especially the math section with its heavy calculations. Still, I managed to handle it,” said Piyush, a JEE aspirant from Hyderabad.

Uma Shankar, All-India IIT Coordinator at Sri Chaitanya, noted that the difficulty level of this year’s paper resembled those seen in the 2011 and 2018 exams, also conducted by IIT Kanpur. “Unlike previous years, this time all three subjects in Paper-II were tough. The abundance of numerical-based questions required precision and speed,” he said.

He added that candidates who manage to score 300 or above out of 360 stand a strong chance of securing a top 10 rank.