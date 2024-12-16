Jeetendra ties the knot again with his lady love

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Jeetendra recently celebrated 50th marriage anniversary with his wife Shobha Kapoor.

On the occasion, the senior actor remarried the love of his life in the presence of his family and friends. His daughter Ektaa Kapoor, whose latest production ‘The Sabarmati Report’ received positive response, took to her Instagram, and shared a video from the event.

The event was organised at their residence, Krishna bungalow in the Juhu area of Mumbai, and saw many talents from the film and television industries in attendance.

Actors like Sonali Bendre, Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, David Dhawan, and others from the Hindi film industry joined the celebrations.

Actress Krystle D’Souza also took to her Instagram, and shared pictures from the event in which she can be seen in the company of Ektaa Kapoor and other actors.

She wrote in the caption, “Last night was magical, filled with so much love ! Here’s a glimpse of us girls with the evergreen dulha and dulhan #ShobhakiJeet #50thAnniversary (sic)”.

