JeM’s ‘doctor module’ chose Delhi to showcase its return, say officials

New Delhi: Investigators probing the Delhi blast case have learnt that the Faridabad module had planned a series of blasts across the country, but their first target was always Delhi. Delhi was chosen as the first target by the Jaish-e-Mohammad-run Faridabad module to send out a strong message to the security agencies. The terror group wanted to make a big announcement and also showcase their ability to strike in the national capital.

Such attacks, the intelligence agencies said, make a terror group stronger, and this is used as a major recruitment tool. While the attack did kill eight people, the terror group had, however, not intended for it to happen this way. The bomber was possibly told to ram the explosive-laden vehicle into the Red Fort. However, he panicked and detonated the explosives in the traffic following the busting of the Faridabad module, an official noted. Investigations showed that the attack was immaculately planned. It was probably planned over the last four to five months.

Also Read: Adani Ports becomes India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace TNFD framework

However, it was not a module that came up overnight. The radicalisation of the doctors had been taking place for a long. The radicalisation wing was not based in Jammu and Kashmir. It chose the people from Uttar Pradesh. This was an intentional ploy as these persons were aware that the security agencies’ radar in Jammu and Kashmir is exceptionally high. The probe further revealed that the attackers were in touch with their Afghanistan-based handlers. These handlers are part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) cells that have been active in Afghanistan since 2021.

The JeM clearly had a very different strategy in this module. It has chosen highly educated persons to be part of the module and also to execute terror attacks. This is because the radar of the agencies on such persons, especially doctors, is lower. Dr. Shaheen Saeed, who was arrested for being part of this module, would visit Jammu and Kashmir numerous times. Over there, she met with Maulvi Irfan Ahmed on several occasions. Through her, he had managed to recruit the others who were part of the module. She used her profession as a tool to escape scrutiny from security agencies.

Further, the JeM wanted intelligent persons to be part of the module. Not only do such persons manage to avoid detection, but they also contribute more to the module. Moreover, when educated persons are tasked with radicalisation, they have a good convincing power. This also helps boost recruitment, an official pointed out. Intelligence Bureau officials said that it is clear that this module wanted to target major cities. They, however, wanted to target Delhi first because it not only sends a message but also spreads panic.

Meanwhile, the investigating agencies are looking for more cars procured by the accused. The police say that it is important to track these vehicles as they were clearly procured to carry out such vehicle-laden explosions in other parts of the country. Further, the police during the probe also learnt that the original plan was to carry out a bomb attack during Diwali. However, the plan was aborted as there was too much security in place, an official said.

Now, investigators suspect that after the Diwali plan was aborted, the accused persons had planned an attack on the Red Fort on January 26. However, after the Faridabad module was busted, the bomber, Umar Nabi, panicked and prematurely detonated the car.

For More Updates Visit Munsif News 24×7 (Website) (@MunsifNewsDesk) / X