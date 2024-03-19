Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan Appointed as Telangana Governor, Given Additional Charge

Hyderabad: In a significant development, President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Tamilisai Soundarajan, paving the way for the appointment of Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the new Governor of Telangana.

Additionally, Radhakrishnan will also assume the role of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, further expanding his responsibilities within the Indian administrative framework.

The decision to entrust Radhakrishnan with the additional charge was made apparent as orders were issued on Tuesday, formalizing his new roles. According to official statements, Radhakrishnan’s appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes office, marking the beginning of his tenure in Telangana and Puducherry.

Radhakrishnan’s elevation to the position of Telangana Governor signifies a continuation of his service in various capacities within the Indian governance structure. With his wealth of experience and proven leadership, his appointment is poised to bring stability and efficiency to the administration of both Telangana and Puducherry.

As the transition unfolds, stakeholders will be keenly observing Radhakrishnan’s approach to governance and his initiatives aimed at addressing the diverse challenges and opportunities facing the regions under his purview.

With the official announcement of his appointment, Radhakrishnan embarks on a new chapter of public service, poised to make a meaningful impact on the socio-political landscape of Telangana and Puducherry.