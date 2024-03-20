Jharkhand Guv Radhakrishnan takes oath as Telangana Governor

Telangana

Jharkhand Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan took oath as the Governor of Telangana on Wednesday.

Mohammed Yousuf
Hyderabad: Jharkhand Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan took oath as the Governor of Telangana on Wednesday.

Chief justice of Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials were present.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India, appointing Jharkhand Governor to discharge functions of Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties. The Chief Justice handed over the warrant of appointment to the Governor.

Radhakrishnan was given additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry after the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan, who plans to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan is the third Governor of Telangana. A two-time member of parliament from Coimbatore as a BJP candidate, he assumed office of the governor of Jharkhand last year.

Interestingly, all three governors of Telangana since the state’s formation in 2014 are from Tamil Nadu. ESL Narasimhan and Tamilisai Soundararajan were also from Tamil Nadu.

Mohammed Yousuf
