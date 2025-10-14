Jharkhand High Court directs govt to recommend dates for local body polls within three weeks

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the state government’s continued delay in holding elections to municipal corporations and other urban local bodies.

The court directed the government to send its recommendations to the State Election Commission (SEC) on holding local body polls within three weeks.

The directive came during the hearing of a contempt petition. The matter was heard by the bench of Justice Ananda Sen.

During the hearing, Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Home Secretary Vandana Dadel, Urban Development Principal Secretary Sunil Kumar, and Additional Secretary Gyanendra Kumar were present in person.

Appearing for the state government, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan informed the court that the delay in the polls was due to the time taken to determine the reservation percentage for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in municipal bodies, in line with the Supreme Court’s triple test criteria.

He said the triple test survey has been completed and the report will soon be placed before the Cabinet. Once approved, the government will send its recommendations to the SEC to initiate the poll process.

However, the court observed that the government cannot indefinitely delay the elections, citing the triple test process, and emphasised the need for immediate action.

Advocate Sumit Gadodia, representing the State Election Commission, sought three months to conduct the polls, but the court rejected the request. It directed the Commission to clarify at the next hearing how soon it can hold the elections once the government’s recommendation is received.

The court also ordered the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and Urban Development Secretary to remain personally present at the next hearing, scheduled for November 10.

The same bench had directed the state government on January 4, 2024, to ensure that elections to all municipal bodies were held within three weeks, while hearing a petition filed by Roshni Khalkho, an outgoing Ranchi Municipal Corporation councillor.

As that order remains unimplemented, Khalkho subsequently filed a contempt petition, which is now being heard.

Jharkhand has 48 urban local bodies, including 12 where elections have been pending since June 2020. The remaining bodies completed their terms in April 2023, but polls have not yet been announced.