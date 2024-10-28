North India

Jharkhand polls: BJP releases 2nd list, fields Gamliyel Hembrom from Barhait against Hemant Soren

The BJP on Monday released its second list for the Jharkhand assembly polls, announcing Gamliyel Hembrom as its nominee from Barhait seat against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Abdul Wasi28 October 2024 - 10:31
Ranchi: The BJP on Monday released its second list for the Jharkhand assembly polls, announcing Gamliyel Hembrom as its nominee from Barhait seat against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Hembrom contested from Barhait in 2019 on an AJSU Party ticket and polled 2,573 votes.

The assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and counting will take place on November 23.

Hemant Soren is the sitting MLA of Barhait (ST) constituency in Sahibganj district. He had won the seat by a margin of 25,740 votes over his nearest rival Simon Malto of the BJP in the 2019 assembly elections.

BJP also announced the candidature of Vikash Mahto from Tundi seat.

