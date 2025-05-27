Jio Electric Scooter 2025 Launched: Affordable, Smart, and Built for Indian Roads

Hyderabad: As India’s urban mobility shifts rapidly toward sustainability, Jio has officially unveiled its Electric Scooter 2025, aimed squarely at daily Indian commuters. The EV giant claims the scooter is five times cheaper to run than petrol scooters, revolutionizing affordable and intelligent personal transport.

Jio Electric Scooter 2025: Features Designed for Indian Commuters

The Jio Electric Scooter is designed with urban Indian riders in mind. It features a minimalistic yet practical design, complete with:

A spacious flat footboard for bags and packages

for bags and packages A wide cushioned seat suitable for both rider and pillion

suitable for both rider and pillion 12-inch alloy wheels ideal for uneven Indian roads

Powerful Performance and Long Battery Life

At its core, the scooter houses a 4kW hub motor that delivers an impressive 110 Nm of torque, allowing for quick and natural acceleration in city traffic.Three Customizable Ride Modes:

Eco Mode – Maximizes battery life for extended rides City Mode – Balanced for daily urban use Sport Mode – Boosts acceleration for highway travel

The 3.2 kWh lithium-ion battery offers a range of 80–100 km in real-world scenarios and is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, making it monsoon-friendly.

Hybrid Charging: Home Plug-In + Battery Swapping Stations

Jio has introduced a hybrid charging model:

Home charging for convenience

for convenience Jio battery swapping stations for quick refuels on the go

This ensures maximum uptime for riders without waiting for long charge cycles.

Smart Features: 4G LTE, App Integration & Geo-Fencing

The Jio Electric Scooter comes loaded with 4G LTE connectivity, enabling:

Real-time location tracking

Maintenance alerts

Over-the-air updates

Geo-fencing and anti-theft notifications

Bonus: The scooter integrates with Jio Mart, allowing users to shop for groceries straight from the scooter’s companion app.

Price & Value: A Smart Buy for Budget-Conscious Riders

Priced between ₹70,000 – ₹80,000, the scooter is an economical choice compared to traditional two-wheelers. It eliminates recurring costs like:

Petrol

Engine oil

Spark plug replacements

Limitations: Not Ideal for Speed Enthusiasts

While it excels in city riding and cost efficiency, the Jio Electric Scooter may not suit riders who travel over 100 km daily or prefer high-speed performance.

Final Verdict

With its affordable pricing, tech-packed features, and eco-conscious design, the Jio Electric Scooter 2025 stands out as a game-changer for daily Indian commuters. Its blend of performance, smart features, and connectivity positions it as a strong contender in India’s growing electric vehicle market.