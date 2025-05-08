J&K: 15 Killed in Pakistan’s Shelling Along LoC

Jammu: Heavy mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has claimed 15 lives, including a soldier, and injured over 40 civilians. The shelling continued for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday.

Pakistan Launches Unprovoked Attack on Multiple Sectors

According to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement, “During the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor areas.”

The Indian Army responded with proportionate retaliation.

Tribute to Fallen Soldier

The Army’s White Knight Corps posted on X:

“GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector.” Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Evacuation and Medical Response

The J&K administration has started relocating residents from vulnerable border areas to safer zones.

District hospitals in Poonch and Baramulla are treating large numbers of injured civilians.

in and are treating large numbers of injured civilians. The Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu has been equipped for specialised care.

Schools Closed and Air Operations Suspended

Due to ongoing hostilities, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions have been shut in:

Jammu

Poonch

Rajouri

Samba

Kathua

Baramulla

Kupwara

Gurez

Additionally, the Air Force has taken control of Srinagar Airport, suspending all civilian flights until May 10.

India Carries Out Missile Strikes on Terror Camps

In a retaliatory move, the Indian armed forces launched precision missile strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday.

These included:

Shawai Nallah Camp, Muzaffarabad (PoK) Muridke (Pakistan) Sarjal Camp, Sialkot (Pakistan) Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala (Bhimber, PoK) Markaz Abbas, Kotli (PoK) Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot (Pakistan) Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur (Pakistan) Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad (PoK) Maskar Raheel Shahid Gulpur Camp, Kotli (PoK)

The MoD confirmed that no Pakistani military installations were targeted, and the strikes did not involve crossing the LoC, underscoring their non-escalatory nature.

Also Read: 12 Killed, 57 Injured in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC After India Strikes Terror Camps

PM Modi Grants Operational Freedom to Armed Forces

These strikes followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to grant the armed forces full operational freedom. This came after the Pahalgam terrorist massacre on April 22, in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, were killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

Diplomatic and Strategic Measures Against Pakistan

India has initiated a series of retaliatory measures:

Deportation of Pakistani nationals

of Pakistani nationals Closure of the Attari-Wagah border

of the Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty

of the Closure of airspace to Pakistani commercial flights

to Pakistani commercial flights Cancellation of all trade and cultural exchanges

of all trade and cultural exchanges Closure of Kartarpur border crossing in Punjab

High-Level Security Meetings

The decision came after PM Modi held multiple strategy sessions with:

Defence Minister

National Security Advisor

Chief of Defence Staff

Chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force

Crackdown on Terror Support Infrastructure

As a strong message to terrorists and their networks:

Ten houses belonging to terrorists have been demolished .

belonging to terrorists have been . On April 25, homes of Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh, both involved in the Pahalgam attack, were destroyed in Tral and Bijbehara.

Unanimous Political Condemnation

On April 28, the J&K Assembly unanimously condemned the Pahalgam massacre and passed a resolution denouncing terrorism.