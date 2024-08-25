J&K: 2 killed, one injured as oil tanker plunges into deep gorge in Kupwara
Srinagar: At least two people were killed and another seriously injured when an oil tanker met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Police said the ill-fated tanker was on its way to Kupwara when it skidded off the road after the driver lost control over it and rolled down to a deep gorge at Machil late Saturday night.
The driver and the conductor of the vehicle died on the spot, police said. They have been identified as Jasbir Singh Thakur, a resident of Balshama Sunderbani Rajouri, and Ankush Choudhary of Nowshara in Jammu division.
The seriously injured, identified as Anu Sharma of Sunderbani district, Rajouri, have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police have registered an FIR at Police Station Kupwara and started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.