J&K: 2 killed, one injured as oil tanker plunges into deep gorge in Kupwara

Srinagar: At least two people were killed and another seriously injured when an oil tanker met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Police said the ill-fated tanker was on its way to Kupwara when it skidded off the road after the driver lost control over it and rolled down to a deep gorge at Machil late Saturday night.

The driver and the conductor of the vehicle died on the spot, police said. They have been identified as Jasbir Singh Thakur, a resident of Balshama Sunderbani Rajouri, and Ankush Choudhary of Nowshara in Jammu division.

The seriously injured, identified as Anu Sharma of Sunderbani district, Rajouri, have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered an FIR at Police Station Kupwara and started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.