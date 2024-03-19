Jammu & Kashmir

J&K Apni Party to explore possibility of alliance with like-minded parties

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Monday said that it will explore possibilities of alliance with “like-minded parties” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Monday said that it will explore possibilities of alliance with “like-minded parties” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“The party leaders have unanimously decided to authorise the party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari to explore the possibility of an alliance with like-minded parties,” a statement said after Apni Party held a meeting with all the parliamentary constituencies.

It said that the leaders held a meeting at the party headquarters in Srinagar and discussed the present political situation in J&K and chalked out the party’s poll strategy.

“The party leaders shared their perspectives and ideas regarding the various aspects of the upcoming elections,” the statement added.

