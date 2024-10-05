J&K Assembly Polls: Candidates, supporters guard EVM strong rooms ahead of counting

Rajouri (J-K): Candidates and their supporters from across parties have been camping outside the EVM strong rooms in this border district even as authorities have made robust arrangements.

Counting of votes of 90 assembly segments across Jammu and Kashmir will take place on October 8.

Jammu and Kashmir went to polls in phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Rajouri district’s Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), and Thanamandi (ST) seats went to polls in the second phase.

The strong rooms, where the electronic voting machines are kept, have been set up in Government Boys Higher Secondary School near Gujjar Mandi in Rajouri town.

On September 30, the District Election Officer said that a robust three-tier security system is guarding these rooms in line with the Election Commission guidelines, dispelling some social media rumours that suggested police had been removed from the location.

The innermost perimeter (third tier) is being guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces, the second tier by armed police, and the outermost layer by district police, the officer said.

Candidates have been sent written communications, informing them to depute their representatives at strong rooms for keeping a close watch.

Several facilities, such as rain-proof tents, have been provided for their comfort as they keep a vigil, with assistance of CCTV cameras that have been mounted for the purpose.

“We have some apprehensions and we want to protect the mandate of the public which is sealed in EVM strong rooms,” National Conference candidate from Budhal Javed Iqbal Choudhary said.

He said more than 10 teams of workers are stationed around the EVM strong rooms to keep a close vigil.

Rohit Kohli, chief election agent of Congress-NC alliance candidate from Nowshera assembly constituency, said protecting the mandate of the public is their duty.

“Nowshera is 50 kms away from Rajouri (town) and three teams of our volunteers are working in shifts to perform their duties like soldiers to protect the mandate of the public,” Kohli said.

Nowshera constituency is witnessing a keen battle between BJP J-K unit president Ravinder Raina and NC-Congress alliance candidate Surinder Choudhary. Raina had won the seat in 2014 assembly elections.

Officials said a detailed logbook is maintained by the CAPF, documenting all entries, exits, and the security personnel’s duty roster.