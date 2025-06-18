J&K Cabinet to Discuss Key Report on Government Job Reservations Today
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is set to meet Wednesday evening to discuss the Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) report on reservations in government jobs. The report, finalized on June 10, addresses a contentious issue that has both constitutional and legal implications, especially for open merit candidates.
Reservations Cross 70%, Open Merit Candidates Demand Relief
According to the existing reservation policy in J&K, nearly 70% of government job seats are reserved across various categories, leaving just 30% for open merit candidates. This imbalance has sparked unrest among aspirants competing in the general category.
The ruling National Conference (NC), in its election manifesto, promised to revisit the reservation policy and make it more merit-friendly. The CSC, which includes three of the five J&K cabinet ministers (excluding the CM), was tasked in December 2024 to submit its recommendations within six months.
Breakdown of Current Reservation Categories in J&K
The current reservation distribution in J&K includes:
- STs (Scheduled Tribes) – 20%
- 10% for Gujjars & Bakerwals
- 10% for Pahari Ethnic Tribes
- SCs (Scheduled Castes) – 8%
- RBAs (Residents of Backward Areas) – 10% (previously 20%)
- EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) – 10%
- OBCs (Other Backward Classes) – 8%
- ALC/IB Residents – 4%
- Horizontal Reservations – 10%
- 6% for Ex-Servicemen
- 4% for PwDs (Persons with Disabilities)
Some reserved category candidates qualifying on merit can also opt to occupy open merit positions.
OBC Inclusion and Legal Hurdles Ahead
The OBC category received 8% reservation only after the Union government passed legislation in Parliament last year. Prior to that, only 4% reservation existed under the Other Social Castes (OSCs) category.
A major concern is whether any amendments or changes proposed by the J&K cabinet or passed in the Union Territory’s Legislative Assembly will require Parliamentary approval under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019—which governs reservation policies post-Article 370 abrogation.
Political & Legal Ramifications Await Cabinet Decision
Reducing any reservation quota may be politically sensitive and legally challenging. However, without such revisions, open merit candidates will continue to face severe competition for a limited number of seats.
The cabinet meeting today is expected to deliberate on the implementation strategy, possible amendments, and next steps based on the CSC recommendations. A final decision is likely to impact thousands of government job aspirants in the Union Territory.