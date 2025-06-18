J&K Cabinet to Discuss Key Report on Government Job Reservations Today

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is set to meet Wednesday evening to discuss the Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) report on reservations in government jobs. The report, finalized on June 10, addresses a contentious issue that has both constitutional and legal implications, especially for open merit candidates.

According to the existing reservation policy in J&K, nearly 70% of government job seats are reserved across various categories, leaving just 30% for open merit candidates. This imbalance has sparked unrest among aspirants competing in the general category.

Also Read; Cybercrime Alert: WhatsApp Investment Scam Cheats Another Person in Hyderabad

The ruling National Conference (NC), in its election manifesto, promised to revisit the reservation policy and make it more merit-friendly. The CSC, which includes three of the five J&K cabinet ministers (excluding the CM), was tasked in December 2024 to submit its recommendations within six months.

Breakdown of Current Reservation Categories in J&K

The current reservation distribution in J&K includes:

STs (Scheduled Tribes) – 20% 10% for Gujjars & Bakerwals 10% for Pahari Ethnic Tribes

– 20% SCs (Scheduled Castes) – 8%

– 8% RBAs (Residents of Backward Areas) – 10% (previously 20%)

– 10% (previously 20%) EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) – 10%

– 10% OBCs (Other Backward Classes) – 8%

– 8% ALC/IB Residents – 4%

– 4% Horizontal Reservations – 10% 6% for Ex-Servicemen 4% for PwDs (Persons with Disabilities)

– 10%

Some reserved category candidates qualifying on merit can also opt to occupy open merit positions.

OBC Inclusion and Legal Hurdles Ahead

The OBC category received 8% reservation only after the Union government passed legislation in Parliament last year. Prior to that, only 4% reservation existed under the Other Social Castes (OSCs) category.

A major concern is whether any amendments or changes proposed by the J&K cabinet or passed in the Union Territory’s Legislative Assembly will require Parliamentary approval under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019—which governs reservation policies post-Article 370 abrogation.

Political & Legal Ramifications Await Cabinet Decision

Reducing any reservation quota may be politically sensitive and legally challenging. However, without such revisions, open merit candidates will continue to face severe competition for a limited number of seats.

The cabinet meeting today is expected to deliberate on the implementation strategy, possible amendments, and next steps based on the CSC recommendations. A final decision is likely to impact thousands of government job aspirants in the Union Territory.