J&K Govt Terminates Three Employees Over Terrorist Links

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken a major step in its ongoing crackdown against terrorism by terminating three government employees accused of having links with terrorist organizations.

The dismissed employees include police constable Firdous Ahmad Bhat, teacher Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, and forest department orderly Nisar Ahmad Khan. Officials confirmed that these individuals were involved in activities deemed a threat to national security and are currently lodged in different jails.

Termination Under Article 311(2)(c)

The administration invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, which allows for the dismissal of government employees without an inquiry in cases where national security is at risk. This provision was used to swiftly remove individuals suspected of aiding and abetting terrorism in the region.

Employees’ Alleged Involvement in Terrorist Activities

1. Firdous Ahmad Bhat – Police Constable

Firdous Ahmad Bhat, a serving police constable, was arrested for his alleged connections with terrorist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence reports suggest that he provided logistical and strategic support to these outfits, facilitating their operations within the region.

2. Mohammad Ashraf Bhat – Teacher

Employed as a teacher, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was accused of radicalizing students and maintaining links with banned organizations. Security officials state that he used his position in the education system to influence young minds and propagate extremist ideologies.

3. Nisar Ahmad Khan – Forest Department Orderly

Nisar Ahmad Khan, an orderly in the forest department, allegedly helped terrorists navigate through forest areas in the Valley, making it easier for them to evade security forces. His role in supporting terrorist movements made him a significant threat to regional security.

Government’s Strong Stance Against Terrorism

The termination of these employees is part of the Central Government’s broader strategy to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past few years, there has been an aggressive crackdown on government employees who have been found acting as Over-Ground Workers (OGWs), supporters, or harborers of terrorists.

Security Forces’ Intensified Operations in J&K

Under the directives of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, security forces have stepped up counter-terror operations across the region. The deployment of two additional Army battalions in Jammu and Kashmir is part of these intensified efforts to combat rising terrorist activities.

Increased Terrorist Activity Under Foreign Influence

According to intelligence agencies, terrorist handlers based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been directing increased attacks in response to the peaceful and large-scale participation of citizens in the recent Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections. Frustrated by the region’s political stability, these foreign handlers are reportedly pressuring militants to escalate violence.

Past Crackdowns on Government Employees Linked to Terror

This is not the first time the Jammu and Kashmir administration has dismissed government employees for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities. In recent years, multiple terminations have been carried out under Article 311(2)(c), targeting individuals who exploit their official positions to aid terrorism.

