Jammu & Kashmir

J&K: Gunfight breaks out in downtown area of Srinagar

An encounter started on Saturday between holed-up terrorists and the security forces in the heart of Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

Mohammed Yousuf2 November 2024 - 11:16
J&K: Gunfight breaks out in downtown area of Srinagar
J&K: Gunfight breaks out in downtown area of Srinagar

J-K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists breaks out in Srinagar (Eds: Changes slug)

Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital here, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of the city on Saturday morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials added.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on, but so far there are no reports of any casualty on either side, they further added.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf2 November 2024 - 11:16

Related Articles

Mirwaiz Umer expresses concern over growing trend of online gambling in Kashmir

Mirwaiz Umer expresses concern over growing trend of online gambling in Kashmir

1 November 2024 - 23:15
J-K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away at 59

J-K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away at 59

1 November 2024 - 08:44
Terrorist gunned down in Jammu; two militants killed so far in ongoing operation

Terrorist gunned down in Jammu; two militants killed so far in ongoing operation

29 October 2024 - 09:39
J&K: Terrorists fire at army vehicle, encounter starts in Akhnoor

J&K: Terrorists fire at army vehicle, encounter starts in Akhnoor

28 October 2024 - 10:04
Back to top button