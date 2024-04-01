J&K: NC nominates Mian Altaf Ahmad for Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Monday nominated the senior Gujjar/Bakarwal religious and political leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad, as the party candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency in J&K.

The announcement of Mian’s candidature was made by NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah on behalf of the party president, Farooq Abdullah.

Given Mian’s popularity and respect among the Gujjar/Bakerwal community, his nomination for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency by the NC was a foregone conclusion.

“NC nominates Mian Altaf Ahmed as South Kashmir Pir Panjal parliamentary candidate. Senior National Conference leader and veteran politician Mian Altaf Ahmed Lahrvi has been nominated as the National Conference candidate for the South Kashmir Pir Panjal parliamentary seat,” NC wrote on X.

“Omar Abdullah, in the presence of Mian Altaf Ahmed, announced his candidature on behalf of party president Farooq Abdullah. Expressing happiness Omar Abdullah emphasised Mian Altaf Ahmed’s widespread popularity across various segments of society and expressed confidence.”

Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency is the only constituency in J&K that is spread over both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

It has the districts of Anantnag and Kulgam from the Valley and Poonch and Rajouri districts from the Jammu division among its voting segments.

The voter mix in the constituency includes Kashmiri-speaking Muslims of the Valley, Gujjar/Bakarwal Muslims of the Valley and those in Rajouri and Poonch districts and Paharis Muslims and Hindus of these two districts.

The constituency goes to vote on May 7.