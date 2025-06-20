JNTUH Partners with German Universities to Offer Dual Degrees from 2025

Hyderabad: In a major boost to international education and academic collaboration, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two prestigious German institutions — the Knowledge Foundation at Reutlingen University and the University of Kassel.

The partnership will enable dual-degree and integrated master’s programs, offering students global exposure and world-class academic credentials starting from the 2025–26 academic year.

Programs Offered Under the JNTUH-German University MoU

Under this MoU, students will be eligible to earn a bachelor’s degree from JNTUH and a master’s degree from a German university. The key programs to be launched include:

Integrated Bachelor’s-Master’s in Professional Software Engineering

International Master’s in Professional Software Engineering

Master’s in Energy Systems

Double-Degree Master of Science in Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency – Management, Engineering, and Application

These academic offerings aim to equip students with the skills needed for cutting-edge fields like software engineering, renewable energy, and sustainable technologies.

Boost to Global Learning and Career Prospects

This international collaboration is expected to open up new career opportunities for Indian students, providing industry-relevant skills, access to state-of-the-art research infrastructure, and a global learning environment.

By combining the academic rigor of JNTUH with the advanced curriculum and research focus of the German institutions, this initiative supports India’s vision of becoming a global knowledge hub.