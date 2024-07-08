Job aspirants in Telangana stage protest to demand postponement of DSC exam

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the office of Telangana School Education Commissioner here on Monday as job aspirants and students staged a protest, demanding the government to postpone the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam for recruitment of teachers.

Holding placards and raising slogans, they tried to lay siege to the office, triggering tension.

Police personnel tried to disperse the protestors, but as they continued the protest, they were detained.

Some of the protestors were physically lifted to the waiting police vehicles and shifted to different police stations.

The DSC exam to fill the posts of over 11,000 teachers in government schools is scheduled from July 17 to August 5.

Candidates said they recently appeared in the exams for hostel welfare and Division Accounts Officers (DAOs) exams conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission. They said due to a series of competitive exams, they are not getting the time to prepare for the exams. They demanded that the government should conduct the DSC for 25,000 posts.

The candidates also urged the government to appoint Vidya Volunteers till the process for appointment of teachers is completed.

The state government had issued the DSC notification in February to fill the posts of 11,062 teachers in various categories. The Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) will be conducted online at Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Sangareddy.

The notification for Mega DSC is part of the Congress government’s efforts to fulfil its promise on job recruitment. It has promised to fill 2 lakh posts in the department by the end of 2024. The unemployed and students have been protesting for the last few weeks in support of their demands including postponement of the DSC.

On the demand for postponing the DSC, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had given the assurance that the government will hold discussions with the TGPSC and the Education Department about the exam dates and take a decision.