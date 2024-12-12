Job creation should be key measure for district collectors: Andhra CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed collectors to focus on creating maximum number of jobs in their respective districts.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed collectors to focus on creating maximum number of jobs in their respective districts.

Speaking on the second day of the district collectors’ conference at the secretariat in Amaravati, the Chief Minister emphasised that employment generation should be the primary metric of success as the TDP-led government aims to create 20 lakh jobs.

“Concentrate on the number of investments coming into a particular district and the jobs that can be created through them. Come to the next collectors’ meeting with clear details on these,” said Naidu.

Calling on the collectors to expedite efforts to improve the ease of doing business, the CM pointed out that some districts, particularly Chittoor and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), are not showing “sufficient interest” in conducting meetings necessary to attract investments.

Naidu further directed officials to avoid delays in granting permissions to industries and urged them to engage farmers “as partners” when acquiring land for industrial projects.

Also, he called for creating a business-friendly environment in the state to attract investments and achieve development goals.

