Job Titles Confuse 2 in 3 Indian Professionals, LinkedIn Reveals

New Delhi: A new LinkedIn report reveals that 67% of professionals in India are open to switching jobs but are uncertain about what job titles or industries to search for. The report sheds light on the evolving challenges of job hunting in a skill-based economy and highlights the growing need for more intuitive job search tools.

Majority of Indian Job Seekers Struggle with Search Filters and Titles

The LinkedIn study, based on a survey of 2,001 employed and unemployed Indian respondents aged 18–78, found that:

65% can explain their career goals to a friend,

can explain their career goals to a friend, But 64% find job search filters confusing,

find job search filters confusing, And 74% wish they could discover roles they hadn’t thought to search for.

As job titles evolve and hiring becomes increasingly skills-focused, many candidates feel lost or overwhelmed by conventional job search systems that rely on fixed titles or keywords.

LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Job Search Tool for Premium Users

In response to these challenges, LinkedIn is launching a new AI-powered job search experience exclusively for Premium subscribers. The feature uses generative AI to:

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher as Pharma and Banking Stocks Lead Rally

Understand a job seeker’s intent, goals, and skills ,

, Provide relevant job recommendations without needing exact job titles or keywords ,

, Help professionals discover new opportunities in their own words.

This move aims to make the platform more accessible to those who know their strengths but not the industry-specific jargon.

Indian Professionals Seek Growth Through Purpose and Learning

The research also found that Indian professionals define career progress as:

Learning something new,

Taking the next confident step,

Finding roles that are meaningful and aligned with their values.

While the intent for purpose-driven careers is strong, the lack of clarity on where to look or what to apply for remains a major barrier.

LinkedIn Career Expert Urges Job Seekers to Embrace AI and Stay Human

Nirajita Banerjee, Sr. Managing Editor and LinkedIn Career Expert, advised Indian professionals to be:

“Strategic in applications and comfortable using AI tools.”

She emphasized the importance of adapting to new technologies while still maintaining human connections by:

Networking with alumni and colleagues,

Engaging with posts and communities on LinkedIn.

Future of Job Search Hinges on Skill-Based Discovery

As AI transforms the hiring landscape, the focus is shifting from job titles to skill-based discovery. Platforms like LinkedIn aim to close the gap between job seekers’ aspirations and market opportunities, making it easier for professionals to find roles that truly fit — even if they don’t know exactly what they’re called.