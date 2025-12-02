Jobless MP man kills wife over PUBG addiction

Rewa: In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, a 24-year-old woman identified as Neha Patel was allegedly killed by her husband after she asked him to focus on finding work instead of spending hours playing the mobile game PUBG. The accused, identified as Ranjeet Patel, reportedly strangled her with a towel late on Saturday night and then fled the scene. According to police, the couple had been married for only six months.

Investigators said the accused was addicted to PUBG, and frequent arguments had taken place between the couple over his unemployment and gaming habits. After the murder, the accused allegedly messaged Neha’s brother-in-law, claiming he had killed her and asking the family to “take her back.” The family rushed to the couple’s residence, found Neha unresponsive, and informed the police. She was declared dead at the scene.

DSP Headquarters Udit Mishra confirmed the murder and said a case has been registered. “The body was found inside the house with visible strangulation marks on the neck. The husband is absconding. Preliminary investigation suggests frequent disputes over his addiction to PUBG. Statements have been recorded, and efforts to arrest the accused are underway,” he said. Neha’s family has also alleged that the accused and his relatives regularly demanded dowry.

Also Read: Breakfast politics continues in Karnataka Congress, CM Siddaramaiah reaches Dy CM Shivakumar’s residence

They claimed her husband sought a car and continued pressuring her even after the family had settled earlier financial demands. Speaking to reporters, Neha’s brother Sher Bahadur Patel expressed frustration over what he called slow action. “No arrest has been made yet. My sister was married on May 25 this year. The accused kept demanding dowry and recently stopped working. When she asked him to find a job, he fought with her and killed her.

After murdering her, he texted my brother-in-law and said, ‘Take her back, I have killed her. Do whatever you want now.’” He further demanded action against the accused’s family. “Not only the husband but his father, mother, brother, and sister-in-law should also be arrested. They all harassed her. We want justice,” he said. Police said the investigation is ongoing and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

For More Updates Visit Munsif News 24×7 (Website) (@MunsifNewsDesk) / X