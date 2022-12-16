Jobs

Change of date of application for Junior Lecturers posts in Telangana

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 16 December 2022 - 22:37
Notification for 1,392 junior lecturer posts released
Hyderabad: The date of submission of application form for junior lecturer posts in Telangana state has been changed. According to sources, online applications will be accepted from December 20.

According to the notification, applications were scheduled to be accepted from today i.e. December 16. However, due to technical glitch the applications will be accepted from 20th December and the date of acceptance of application form has been changed to 10th January instead of 6th January.

