Hyderabad: Job Mela on January 5

Hyderabad: Deccan Blasters is going to organise a job mela on Thursday, January 5 from 8 am to 1 pm at Khaja Mansion Function Hall.

Quebec Overseas and ASM infra properties and developers are sponsoring the job fair which will be participated by several companies.

Telangana Today reported that companies engaged in hospitality, telecom sector, educational institutions, IT and IELTS, security firms, banks and other areas will participate in the job mela and conduct interviews.

Further details can be had from phone no: 8374315052.