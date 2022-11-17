Jobs

Hyderabad: Job Mela to be held at Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Deccan Blasters will organise a job mela at Golden Palace Function Hall Tolichowki on November 28 between 8 am and 2 pm.

SSC pass and above candidates can attend the mela carrying multiple copies of their resumes.

Several companies engaged in hospitality, telecom sector, educational institutions, IT and IELTS, security firms, banks and other areas will participate in the mela and conduct interviews.

Selected candidates will be given offer letters on the spot.

Asian Enterprises Elevators and Escalators will sponsor the event. Further details can be had from phone number 8374315052.

