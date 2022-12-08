Important info for Muslim candidates who want to get govt jobs in Telangana

Hyderabad: TSPSC in Telangana has issued notification for 9168 jobs in Group-IV category.

Muslims belonging to Muhammad and Shaikh communities can get 4% reservation in BC-E category, while Muslims belonging to Syed and Pathan communities will get 10% reservation under EWS.

To get BC-E certificate for Muhammad and Shaikh and EWS certificate for Syed, Pathans, visit Me Seva Centers and or visit website https://www.tspsc.gov for other information.