Notification for 1,392 junior lecturer posts released

Hyderabad: A notification for recruitment to 1,392 junior lecturers has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday.

Recruitments will be done under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education. The notification has been issued for the posts of 27 different subjects including 154 in Mathematics, 153 in English, 128 in Zoology, 117 in Hindi, and 113 each in Botany and Chemistry. 724 posts are under the multi-zone I and 668 are in multi-zone II.

Selection will be based on the results of recruitment examination which is likely to be conducted in the month of June/July 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online from December 16 to January 6, 2023. Further details can be had from the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.