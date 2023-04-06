Notification issued for 9231 posts including Minority Gurukul Schools





Hyderabad: Telangana government has issued As many as 9 notifications for filling up 9,231 posts in Gurukula Residential institutions across the state.

The Gurukula Educational Institutions Appointment Board (TREIRB) issued a statement on Thursday (April 6) in this regard.



The one-time registration process will start from April 12. Complete details will soon be made available on the official website, states the notification.

