Notification released for 1675 jobs in Central Intelligence Bureau; 10th pass candidates eligible



A notification has been issued for the recruitment on jobs in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

A notification has been issued inviting applications for a total of 1,675 posts. There are 1,525 posts of Security Assistant/Executive and 150 posts of Multi-Tasking staff.

Candidates who have passed 10th standard or equivalent course are eligible to apply for these jobs.

Earlier, it was said that applications can be submitted from 21st January to 10th February of this month, but due to technical issues, the date has been postponed. And the new date of submission of application form has been announced according to which aspirants can submit applications from 28th January to 17th February.



For Multi Tasking Staff Jobs, candidates should be between the age of 18 To 25 Years. For Security Assistant/Executive Jobs, Age Limit Should Not Exceed 27 Years. SC and ST candidates are given age relaxation of five years, OBCs will be given three years relaxation.