Short term employment oriented courses for minority youth

Hyderabad: Applications are invited from eligible minority candidates (Muslim, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi) for Free Short Term Crash Professional Skill Development Courses under the Training, Employment and Placement Programme conducted by Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation.

The details of the courses are as follows.

Web Developer with Hardware and Networking, Software Installation, Pre-Primary Teacher Training, Advanced Beautification Makeup, Mehndi Designing, Skulp Carving, Digital Marketing and Customer Care Executive, Computer Hardware and Networking, Hotel and Hospital Management, Cloud Computing, Data Science and Robotics, Entrepreneurship Development Programme, Blood Bank Technician, Medical Lab Technician, Multi-Purpose Health Worker, Physiotherapy, Dialysis Technician and other demand oriented advanced courses will be launched from 15-11-2022 onwards.

Documents proving eligibility should be submitted along with the application form. Candidate age should be between 18 to 35 years. Annual income of parents must be less than 1,50,000 for rural candidate and less than 2,00,000 for urban candidate. Income certificate issued by MeSeva Office/Tehsildar/MRO) must be enclosed.

Applications must be submitted at District Minority Welfare Office from 9 to 14 November. For more information contact Office District Minorities Welfare Office, Hyderabad District, 601 Hajj House Nampally, Hyderabad. Contact phone number 040-23240134.