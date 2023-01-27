Telangana govt to fill 2,391 posts in various departments, including the post of Urdu editor

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday has accorded permission to fill a total of 2,391 posts in various departments. The posts will be filled by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) and Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB).

Posting the G.O. regarding this, Minister Harish Rao tweeted, “In yet another good news to aspirants, Telangana government accorded permission to fill 2,391 posts in various departments through TSPSC, MHSRB & TREIRB. TS govt under the leadership of #CMKCR garu serving & fulfilling promises made to the people. Best wishes to the aspirants”

The posts include 41 posts of Assistant Information Engineer, 16 posts of Assistant Public Relation Officer, 1 post of Editor (Urdu), 22 posts of Information Technician, 4 posts of Public Relation Officer, 82 posts of Publicity Assistant.