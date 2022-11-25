TS govt. issues notification for 9168 Group IV Posts, including 191 Posts of Minority Welfare Department



Hyderabad: The Telangana has issued notification for the appointment of 9,168 posts of Group IV.

Minister Harish Rao said that orders have been issued to fill up the posts. The Minister informed that 9,168 posts will be filled by Telangana Public Service Commission. The Minister further informed that as per the promise of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, the posts are being filled.

The posts also include 191 posts in Minority Welfare Department. While 185 posts will be filled in Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institution Society and 6 posts will be of Director of Minority Welfare.