Jobs

TS govt. issues notification for 9168 Group IV Posts, including 191 Posts of Minority Welfare Department

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 25 November 2022 - 20:46
0 217 Less than a minute
Hyderabad: Job Mela to be held at Tolichowki
Selected candidates will be given offer letters on the spot.


Hyderabad: The Telangana has issued notification for the appointment of 9,168 posts of Group IV.

Minister Harish Rao said that orders have been issued to fill up the posts. The Minister informed that 9,168 posts will be filled by Telangana Public Service Commission. The Minister further informed that as per the promise of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, the posts are being filled.

The posts also include 191 posts in Minority Welfare Department. While 185 posts will be filled in Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institution Society and 6 posts will be of Director of Minority Welfare.

Related Articles
Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 25 November 2022 - 20:46
0 217 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button