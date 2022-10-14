Two-day Mega Job Fair at Osmania University campus

Hyderabad: A two-day mega job fair will be organised by the Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University in collaboration with Nipuna, an NGO, Sewa international and other like-minded foundations on October 15 and 16. Over 250 companies will be offering several job profiles for different courses during the fair to be held at the university campus.



While the recruitment process for IT, ITES Engineering will be held at the OU College of Engineering, for non-technical sectors like pharma, banking, financial services etc Arts College will be the venue.

Registration is free for the job fair. SSC, Intermediate BA, B.Com, B.SC, BE, B.Tech, MBA, B.Pharm, M.Pharm pass candidates, including freshers are eligible for this fair.

Representatives of renowned companies like Dunn & Broadstreet, GE Muni, HCL, FactSet Technologies, Veneth, Ashok Leyland, Hetero Drugs will be participating.

Interested candidates can register on Techfynder.com/job-seeker. Further details can be had from phone nos 90325 86124, 90591 86124.