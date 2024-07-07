John Cena announces WWE retirement, 2025 season to be his last hurrah

Toronto: John Cena has announced that he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025 after a legendary WWE career that saw him lift 16 championships.

Cena made the announcement during a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada, and thanked the fans for their years of support.

“Why am I here? Tonight I officially announce my retirement from the WWE,” Cena said while addressing the WWE Universe.

The 47-year-old revealed that the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last. He also added that he wants to be involved when Raw moves to Netflix in January.

The 16-time world champion made his WWE debut in 2002 and has had a stellar career in wrestling entertainment. He has engaged in memorable rivalries with some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, including Triple H, The Rock, CM Punk, and Randy Orton.

“Thank you so much for allowing me the opportunity to play in a house that you guys built for so many years. Thank you so much for your voice because it’s really loud and for your honesty because it’s always brutal,” said Cena.

Besides his legendary WWE career, Cena has acted in movies like The Independent, Fast X, and The Suicide Squad, among others.