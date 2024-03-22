Jolt to BRS as GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi decides to join Congress

Hyderabad: Ahead of Parliament elections, the BRS party has received another setback in Hyderabad with its GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi deciding to join the Congress party.

The GHMC Mayor along with another 10 BRS Corporators are joining the Congress party in presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday.

AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi and Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy interacted with Gadwal Vijayalakshmi at her residence here on Friday and and invited her to join the Congress party.

Even though Vijayalakshmi said that the decision would be taken to join Congress after discussing with her party activists, she had made up her mind to join the ruling party.