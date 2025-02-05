Jordan and Greece Call for Continued Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Jordan and Greece have stressed the need to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza, expressing hope that it will lead to a lasting resolution of hostilities in the region. The calls came after a meeting between Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis in Amman on Tuesday.

Diplomatic Talks Between Jordan and Greece Focus on Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Efforts

The two ministers discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as economy, investment, tourism, and culture. The meeting also covered developments in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, as well as ongoing efforts to address these regional challenges. The joint statement emphasized the importance of securing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.

Safadi briefed Gerapetritis on the outcomes of an Arab summit held in Cairo, which reaffirmed the Arab nations’ commitment to securing a ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid, and advancing a just peace based on the two-state solution. He highlighted that Arab nations are ready to work with international partners, including the US and the European Union, to achieve a fair and lasting peace for the region.

Focus on Humanitarian Aid and Regional Cooperation

Both ministers stressed the importance of ensuring immediate and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Gerapetritis also called for the reopening of the Rafah crossing to facilitate aid flow, supporting the UN Palestinian relief agency, and ensuring aid reaches Gaza via Jordan’s air bridge. He praised Jordan’s role in safeguarding holy sites for both Muslims and Christians in Palestine, as well as its broader contribution to maintaining regional stability.

Gerapetritis’ Regional Tour

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is visiting Jordan as part of a regional tour that includes Qatar, Palestine, and Israel. His trip underscores the importance of strengthening Greece-Jordan relations, particularly in the areas of trade, economy, and tourism, while also prioritizing humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Also Read: Trump Offers Deal to Iran While Threatening “Obliteration” and Imposing Maximum Sanctions

Jordan and Greece Call for Continued Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

This diplomatic engagement reflects the growing cooperation between Jordan and Greece on key regional issues, including efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and work towards a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict.